/Ahmed Khan addresses Shahid Kapoor fallout rumours: 'We don't meet that much'

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan has recently addressed the rift rumours with Shahid Kapoor. The two were once said to be very close, and Ahmed, during an interview, revealed that while they no longer meet as often as they once did, there's no bitterness between them now. He also opened up about the idea of a professional reunion with the actor.

The filmmaker was associated with the actor during the early days of his career. He choreographed Shahid's Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra and also collaborated with him on Ishq Vishk, Fool & Final and Paathshala.

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Ahmed Khan on working with Shahid Kapoor

Speaking to News18 about Shahid Kapoor, he said, "I did Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra (Shahid's debut in a '90s music video by the band Aryans) and his first film Ishq Vishk as a choreographer. Then I directed him in a film called Fool & Final. After that, I produced Paathshala, in which he played a role. But in recent years, he's been following a certain template of films that he wants to do. I, on the other hand, am making a certain kind of films that I want to make."

The filmmaker believes there is still scope for another collaboration. "We'll come together when we're on the same page about the kind of films that we want to do. I know that if I take a script to him at that time, he'll jump into it. But at this point, it's a fifty-fifty scenario."

How is the duo's bond now?

Ahmed also shared about how their personal equation has naturally evolved over the years. "I mean, we don't meet that much. We are childhood friends. We became friends when I was 11 and he was all of 7. So, our friendship started some 30 years back. But yeh kaam hi aisa hai na ki isme kai naye dost aate hai. You befriend so many new people that you forget who your real friends are. Our lifestyles have changed now," he added.

Rift rumours between Shahid and Ahmed

The rift rumours between the two began in 2015. As per reports, Ahmed revealed that the actor did not visit him while he was recovering from a severe vertigo attack. Ahmed was also not seen attending Shahid and Mira Rajput's wedding.