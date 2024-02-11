Shahid Kapoor on taking spiritual path ‘I was very lost, couldn’t make sense of anything’

Actor Shahid Kapoor is one of the few actors in Bollywood who never shies away from talking and sharing things from their personal lives. Kapoor, who is currently promoting his recently released movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, opened up about the tough phase of his life and how taking a spiritual path helped him get through all of that.



Sharing more about his spiritual side, the Jab We Met actor revealed that he follows the spiritual organisation Radha Soami, and through the spiritual learnings and preachings, the actor said that it helped him understand himself.



Speaking to Quint, Shahid said how taking a spiritual path helped him set the context for every curiosity he had about life.

The actor said, "It is my spiritual path. I always had a spiritual leaning. I always was very curious about life, about the source of life, about why we are here, what’s the point of it all, and I was very lost because I didn’t have any answers so I couldn’t make sense of anything."



“I follow the Radha Soami path. I really connected with it, and I think that helped me set context to everything. I think that helped me understand things much better, understand myself better. And I think, amongst other things, like being an actor and being a parent, and being a child, I am actually on the quest of finding myself and my relationship with God,” Shahid added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released in theatres on Feb 9 and so far, the movie is earning decent numbers at the box office.



After a slow start on Friday, the movie saw a jump in numbers on Saturday, the second day of its release.

As per box office tracking site Sacnilk.com, the movie earned Rs 6.7 crore (Rs 67 million) on Friday and Rs 9.50 crore (Rs 95 million) on Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 16.20 crore in India.