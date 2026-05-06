/Adarsh Gourav turns musician: Actor announces first independent EP with 4 new songs

Actor Adarsh Gourav is all set to take a significant step forward in his musical journey. The actor will be recording four original tracks for his debut Extended Play (EP), scheduled for release later this year. As part of this exciting new chapter, Adarsh will be immersing himself in the recording process.

A trained classical singer, Adarsh has always shared a deep-rooted connection with music alongside his acting career. He recently showcased his vocal abilities in his film Tu Yaa Main, where his singing received encouraging responses from audiences. Over the years, he has also performed as a singer at several live events and concerts, including a recent appearance at Lollapalooza, further establishing his presence as a multifaceted performer.

The upcoming EP will feature four independent tracks, allowing Adarsh to explore his musical identity more freely while experimenting with different sounds and styles. The project marks a natural progression for the actor, who has been steadily building his musical repertoire.

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Sharing his thoughts on this new venture, Adarsh Gourav said, “Music has always been a very personal and important part of my life. While acting happened professionally first, singing has been something I’ve been deeply connected to for as long as I can remember. After the kind of love I received for my music in Tu Yaa Main and performing live, I felt ready to take that step forward. This EP is really special because it’s entirely my own space as an artist. I’m heading to Goa to record these songs in an environment that allows me to disconnect from the noise and truly focus on the music. Each track comes from a very honest place, and I’m excited to explore different sounds, collaborate with interesting people, and slowly discover what my voice represents as a musician. It’s both exciting and a little vulnerable, but that’s what makes it meaningful.”