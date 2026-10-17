On Saturday, actor Imran Khan filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court against the Leave India Notice (LIN) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) over his participation in a CJP protest on Oct 10 in Mumbai demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. The Delhi Belly actor, who is a US citizen and is living in India as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI), was detained by Mumbai police. The actor was asked to leave the country by Oct 28.

Now, the actor has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the ‘Leave India Notice.’

Actor Imran Khan moves Bombay High Court against ‘Leave India Notice’, files writ petition

Days after the notice was issued against him, the actor has approached the court challenging the recent action taken against him, arguing that the authorities have given him no prior hearing.



According to Bar and Bench, in his petition, Khan has said that the authorities have bypassed his statutory rights as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and acted in a hasty response to political social media campaigns. His plea will be mentioned on Oct 19 before a division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.