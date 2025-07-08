'New dance unlock..' Ajay Devgn’s ‘finger step’ from Son of Sardaar 2 song sparks meme fest

Remember the mouth step from the ‘’Po Po'' song video in Son of Sardaar? Well, it’s been updated! Fans now have a new dance step to enjoy, this time, it’s all in the fingers. Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 is set to release in theatres soon, and the makers are keeping the excitement high with every new reveal. While the movie has been creating a decent buzz, its new song has taken social media by storm.

The first part of the movie had already been a source of memes, but the second instalment has truly captured the attention of the entire internet thanks to a recent dance move.

Ajay Devgn's trolled for Son of Sardar season 2 dance step

The new song, ''Pehla Tu Duja Tu", from the upcoming film featuring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, was released recently. While the song has received mostly positive responses, one particular element that didn't sit quite well with fans was the quirky hand dance step performed by Ajay and Mrunal.

In the video, the duo can be seen performing a step using their fingers. As soon as the video of the song was released, it caught the attention of meme creators.

A part of the song has now gone viral across social media platforms, garnering a wave of reactions. Some questioned the choreographer’s thought process behind creating this step, while others asked why Ajay and Mrunal agreed to perform it.

Reacting to the song, one user wrote,''Ajay Devgn New Dance Unlock… 🤪😂.''

Another user wrote, ''wake up babe, Ajay Devgn just dropped a new step 🙌.''



The third user wrote,''New dance step after Bas Teri Bas Teri dhoom dham hai.''

More about Son of Sardaar 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 is the second instalment of the 2012 movie of the same name. The movie will mark Ajay's second major release of the year, following the success of his movie Raid 2 at the box office. Apart from Devgn, the movie will bring back Sanjay Dutt, reportedly in the role of a don. Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Dutt, Vindu Dara Singh, and late actor Mukul Dev are also a part of the movie. YouTuber Elvish Yadav will also be making his acting debut.

