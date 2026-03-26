/‘Critics are not my opponents’: Abhishek Bachchan on how criticism shaped his career

Abhishek Bachchan was the keynote speaker at the recently concluded Critics’ Choice Awards (CCA) 2026. The actor, who has been an actor in Hindi film industry for over two decades, acknowledged the significant role of film critics in shaping his career and how his relationship with them has evolved with time.

Abhishek Bachchan on his perspective on criticism

In his keynote speech, Abhishek said that the term criticism is often misunderstood. "I think we often misunderstand criticism. We tend to see it as something negative, but it shouldn't be. I work in a commercial art form, and if I expect people to spend their time and money on my films, then I am answerable to them. I am open to scrutiny, to judgment, and to criticism."

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He spoke about how, with the passage of time, he realised that critics aren't his opponents. "Early in my career, I didn't always feel this way. Like most actors, I believed everything would work out perfectly. But when reality hits, it hits hard. I went through phases of denial, where I felt critics didn't understand my work or weren't qualified to judge it," he added.

‘Critics are not my opponents’

Abhishek stated that his relationship with critics has evolved with time. “Over time, I realised I was looking at it the wrong way. I began to see that critics are not my opponents. They know the way. If I believe I know how to drive, then why not listen, learn, and improve? Their feedback helped me build my journey as an actor. Only a fool would ignore that.”

About Abhishek Bachchan’s career

Son of veteran Indian actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek made his debut in 2000 with Refugee. He then starred in Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa, Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai, Om Jai Jagdish, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, LOC Kargil, Run, Yuva, Phir Milenge, Dhoom, Bunty Aur Babli, Dus, Sarkar, and Bluffmaster.