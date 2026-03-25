/Critics’ Choice Awards 2026: Vishal Jethwa, Jaideep Ahlawat win top honours - Full winners list inside

On Tuesday, several films, series, artists, and documentaries were honoured at the 8th Critics’ Choice Awards held by the Film Critics Guild. This year, Homebound stole the show with four awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Neeraj Ghaywan, Best Actor for Vishal Jethwa, and Best Supporting Actress for Shalini Vatsa.

Additionally, Priyanka Bose took home Best Actress for Agra.

In the web series category, Black Warrant was the top winner with four awards, including Best Series and Best Director for Vikramaditya Motwane. While Jaideep Ahlawat won Best Actor for Paatal Lok Season 2.

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Farida Jalal honoured at Critics’ Choice Awards

Known for her decades-long career, Farida Jalal received the Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema Award. "I would like to express my immense gratitude for this honour. I am truly humbled. No matter how much you give to your work, the sense of fulfilment comes with such recognition. I thank the Film Critics Guild and the Critics’ Choice Awards from the bottom of my heart," she said.

Full list of winners at Critics’ Choice Awards 2026

Feature Films

Best Film: Homebound

Best Director: Neeraj Ghaywan (Homebound)

Best Actor: Vishal Jethwa (Homebound)

Best Actress: Priyanka Bose (Agra)

Best Supporting Actor: Pasupathy (Bison Kaalamaadan)

Best Supporting Actress: Shalini Vatsa (Homebound)

Best Writing: Rohan Parashuram Kanawade (Sabar Bonda / Cactus Pears)

Best Cinematography: Sunil Borkar (Jugnuma)

Best Editing: Chaman Chakko (Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra)

Gender Sensitivity Award: Sthal (A Match)

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Web Series

Best Web Series: Black Warrant

Best Director: Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Rohin Raveendran Nair, Ambiecka Pandit (Black Warrant)

Best Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok S2)

Best Actress: Monika Panwar (Khauf)

Best Supporting Actor: Rahul Bhat (Black Warrant)

Best Supporting Actress: Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok S2)

Best Writing: Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay (Black Warrant)

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Short Films

Best Film: Maaybaapache Aashirwaad (Blessings)

Best Director: Apurva Bardapurkar (Maaybaapache Aashirwaad)

Best Actor: Sunny Hinduja (That’s A Wrap)

Best Actress: Sheeba Chaddha (Nighiyaan Chhavan / Warm Shadows)

Best Writing: Apurva Bardapurkar (Maaybaapache Aashirwaad)

Best Cinematography: Saurabh Suman (Aasmaani Jhoola)

Documentary

Best Documentary: I, Poppy

Special Award