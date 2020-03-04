'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra reunite for an intriguing drama

Yash Raj Films bring back a hit Bollywood jodi on screen with 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' as Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra reunite for thriller-drama that has twists and turns throughout the trailer leaving you somewhat confused and intrigued.

The trailer of the film opens with a scene where Parineeti Chopra who is a working professional in Delhi-NCR runs towards the character of Arjun Kapoor who is sitting in his car and minding his own business on a quiet night. She then asks him to take her out of the city safely as she is in trouble and offers him whatever money he needs for it.

Arjun Kapoor plays a cop in the film.

The two then travel to cities, running from someone who is a threat to Parineeti's life. '

Watch the trailer here:

The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee who will be coming back to the screen after a long time. See film posters here.

Arjun and Parineeti look good together after they made their joint appearance on the screen last time in ‘Ishaqzaade’.

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' will release on March 20, 2020.