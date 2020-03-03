Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor introduce each other's characters

This film has been in the making for a long time. Dibakar Banerjee's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' has finally got a release date. The film's lead actors, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra took to social media on Tuesday to introduce their characters.



Taking the lead, Arjun Kapoor shared the first poster of the flick featuring Parineeti Chopra in a geeky look donning spectacles."Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee`s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020! @sapfthefilm @yrf," captioned Kapoor.

Following her co-star, Chopra then shared a character poster of Arjun Kapoor as a police officer."My one and only partner in crime, since day 1. Introducing PINKY!! @arjunkapoor #DibakarBanerjee`s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar in cinemas on 20th March, 2020 @sapfthefilm @yrf," Chopra captioned the picture.

The film `Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar` is being helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and is produced by Aditya Chopra.



Besides Kapoor and Chopra, the film also features Archana Puran Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi. The film will now release on March 20.