Rishi Kapoor tweets need 'emergency' as COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise in India

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Photograph:( Reuters )
Bollywood celebrities and others have been asking their fans to stay indoors and quarantine.
As the country practices social distancing amid 21-day lockdown announced by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there have been reports of several positive cases that have come forward as part of a Muslim congregation that housed a thousand people in Nizamuddin area. The event that took place between March 13-15 now has several COVID-19 positive cases.
On this, Rishi Kapoor spoke about the need of “emergency” as he tweeted, "Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency."
Check out the post here:
Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency.— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 31, 2020
Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities and others have been asking their fans to stay indoors and quarantine as cases continue to rise in India and elsewhere in the world.
