Rishi Kapoor tweets need 'emergency' as COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise in India

As the country practices social distancing amid 21-day lockdown announced by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there have been reports of several positive cases that have come forward as part of a Muslim congregation that housed a thousand people in Nizamuddin area. The event that took place between March 13-15 now has several COVID-19 positive cases.

On this, Rishi Kapoor spoke about the need of “emergency” as he tweeted, "Aaj ye hua kal kya kya hona hai? That is why I said we need the military out. Emergency."

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities and others have been asking their fans to stay indoors and quarantine as cases continue to rise in India and elsewhere in the world.

