From Akshay to Hrithik, Indian celebs help daily wage earners amid lockdown
Here is a list of celebrities who have come forward and donated in the 'war against virus'
Akshay Kumar
Donation Money: Rs 25 crores
Akshay Kumar has donated the highest amount of money among Bollywood stars so far. The actor donated for the PM-CARES fund.
Varun Dhawan
Donation money: Rs 55 lakhs
Varun Dhawan has donated Rs 30 lakhs to PM fund and 25 lakhs to the Maharashtra CM’s relief fund.
Kapil Sharma
Donation Money: Rs 50 lakhs
Kapil Sharma has contributing to the PM relief fund towards the war against COVID-19
Rajinikanth
Donation Money: Rs 50 lakhs
Rajinikanth came to the rescue those who were worst hit by the pandemic, by donating Rs 50 lakh to the daily wage workers of the South film industry.
Prabhas
Donation Money: Rs 4 crores
Prabhas donated a whopping Rs 4 crore- Rs 3 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund and Rs 50 lakh each to Chief Minister's relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan was one of the first celebrities to step up for those in need. The actor made a significant contribution by donated N95 and FFP3 masks for the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) workers and other caretakers.
Salman Khan
Donation Money: Not announced
Salman Khan will help 25,000 daily wage workers who have been affected by the lockdown.
Rajkummar Rao
Donation Money: Not announced
Rajkummar Rao came forward to make his contribution to PM's relief fund as well as to Zomato Feeding India.
Bhumi Pednekar
Donation Money: Not announced
Bhumi Pednekar will contribute to PM-CARES Fund.
Badshah
Donation Money: Rs 25 lakh
Badshah has joined the fight against the coronavirus, as the rapper pledged to donate Rs 25 lakh to PM relief fund.
Shilpa Shetty
Donation Money: Rs 21 lakh
Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra has made a contribution of Rs 21 lakhs for PM-CARES fund.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Donation Money: Not Announced
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced their contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Maharashtra. The couple has not disclosed the amount.
Kartik Aaryan
Donation Money: Rs 1 crore
Kartik Aaryan announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore to the PM-CARES Fund for helping the country battle COVID-19.
Adnan Sami
Singer Adnan Sami announced his support and contribution to the Chief Minister`s Relief Fund of Maharashtra in the ongoing battle against COVID-19.
Sara Ali Khan
Donation Money: Not announced
Sara Ali Khan has pledged to donate to the PM-CARES and CM`s Relief Fund of Maharashtra to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country. She has not disclosed the amount she will be donating
Katrina Kaif
Donation money: Not announced
Katrina Kaif announced that she will be making her contributions to the PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister`s Relief Fund to help the nation combat the coronavirus outbreak
Vicky Kaushal
Donation money: Rs 1 crores
Vicky Kaushal has pledged his support to combat COVID-19 pandemic. He will be contributing to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister`s Relief Fund,
Alia Bhatt
Donation money- Not announced
.Vicky`s `Raazi` co-star Alia Bhatt also pledged to donate to both the funds without disclosing the amounts.
Lata Mangeshkar
Donation money- Rs 25 Lakh
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs 25 lakhs for Maharashtra CM's relief fund.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Donation money: Not disclosed
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have donated to numerous organisations which are working to feed the poor in times of lockdown