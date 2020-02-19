Mr India 2: Shekhar Kapoor slams Ali Abbas Zafar on sequel news, 'No one asked me'

We last informed you that director Ali Abbas Zafar is set to work on ‘Mr India 2’, a sequel to the hit film that had Anil Kapoor play the leading role along with late actress Sridevi who played his love interest in the film.

Announcing the news, Ali tweeted, "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"

He further wrote, “It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character that has been loved by Indians for so many years. I have just commenced working on the script, no actor has been locked till now, once the first draft of the script is ready, we will begin the casting process. The film involves massive amounts of pre-production and will go on floor early next year.”

But looks like the news has not gone down too well with Shekhar Kapur who helmed ‘Mr India’. Sharing his discontentment, Shekhar said, “No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr. India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film.”

Meanwhile, producer Boney Kapoor has been keen on making a sequel to the film for a long time. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh is in talks for the lead role.