Ali Abbas Zafar to bring back 'Mr India' on screen

Bringing the iconic character of Mr India back to the screens, 'Bharat' director Ali Abbas Zafar is all set to make a trilogy based on the classic film - 'Mr India' - in collaboration with the production company Zee Studios.



After a lot of speculations around the trilogy, the director made the announcement on Monday."Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!" tweeted the director.

Zafar is currently working on the script of the film and will soon sign in actors and technicians for the film after completing the script. The original film 'Mr India' that featured Anil Kapoor in the lead was one of the first sci-fi films of Indian cinema and was released in 1987.



The Shekhar Kapur directorial introduced several iconic characters like that of Mr India and Mogambo that continue to be etched in the hearts of cinema lovers.



'Mr. India' tells the story of a poor but big-hearted man (Anil) who gives shelter to orphans. After discovering his scientist father's invention of a device that would make its user invisible, he fights to save the children and the country from a villain named Mogambo, an unforgettable portrayal by late actor Amrish Puri.



The film garnered a lot of appreciation from critics as well as the audiences at the time of its release and even after 23 years of its release, it continues to be one of the most iconic Bollywood films.