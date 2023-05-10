'Blessed or cursed?' asks AR Rahman on video showing Artificial Intelligence use in China school

Indian music composer AR Rahman expressed his disappointment at the widespread use of Artificial Intelligence as it takes over all spheres of our lives. Sharing a video on Twitter, AR Rahman shared his displeasure at the excessive use of AI in schools. The video shows school kids using AI-powered headbands in a primary school in China.

AR Rahman wrote, “I pity the new generation…..are they blessed and cursed at the same time?….only time will tell. #ethicaluseoftechnology #ethicaluseofpower #ai #messingwithnature.”

The video was originally shared by The Wall Street Journal. It shows surveillance of students with the help of gadgets using AI technology. These students are seen wearing a headband that is tracking their attention level which will eventually be converted into reports. These reports allow teachers and guardians to understand the kids' learning capabilities efficiently. The blue light on the headband indicates that the student is distracted, white means offline.

You can also see AI-powered robots installed in classes that monitor students’ health and engagement levels. Students have also been made to wear uniforms with chips that track their locations. It will also keep a track on the students’ attention level – how much they yawn and how often they check their phones during classes. All this, however, is done with parental permission.