BLACKPINK becomes first girl group in history to be named TIME Magazine’s Entertainer Of The Year

TIME Magazine has finally named its Entertainer of the Year for 2022. And, it is none other than the popular K-pop band BLACKPINK, who have been grabbing headlines all year long for their songs and studio album 'Born Pink'. Before BLACKPINK, no other girl group has ever received this recognition in the past, which makes their victory even more special.

They have also become the second K-pop band in history to earn this title after BTS, who landed the spot in 2018.

Other than featuring several amazing photos of the girl group, the magazine also published Jennie Kim, Lalisa Manobal, Jisoo and Rose's personal thoughts and reflections.

“BLACKPINK is this generation’s icon that leads the trend, and is the largest female band in the world,” the magazine stated. The publication also applauds BLACKPINK for performing phenomenally on global music charts this year and breaking several records with their second full-length album.

Speaking of their endless achievements this year, BLACKPINK told the magazine, "We’re the happiest when we do music. Good results followed because we’re always happily enjoying every moment."

The four stars also expressed their gratitude to their fan club BLINK and said, "I think the power of our fans who always love and support us constantly is the biggest reason [behind our achievements]. We will do our best in every moment with gratitude in our hearts."

BLACKPINK is currently busy with its 'Born Pink' world tour. They will be performing across Europe and Asia from December into early 2023.

