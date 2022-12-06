Chadwick Boseman portrait to be auctioned for a humanitarian cause

‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman’s portrait will head to Project Angel Food’s ANgelPhoto auction this year. This is regarding a photo shot by Kwaku Alston at Comic Con in 2017. The photo shoot took place before the release of the hit Marvel film ‘Black Panther’.

The portrait will open at $1000 but is expected to fetch $5000.

The fine art photography auction will be held at Milk Studios Los Angeles on December 8. All proceeds benefit Project Angel Food’s work providing daily medically tailored meals to more than 2,500 Angelenos living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses.