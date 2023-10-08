Big relief! Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is safe at Israel airport, to return India soon

Hamas deadly attack on Israel has caused a ruckus across the world. On Sunday (Oct 8), it was reported that Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was stuck in Israel amid the ongoing conflict.

It has now been reported that the actress is safe and has reached the Israel airport. She will be flying out of the war-torn country soon. Israel-Palestine crisis: Check all the major updates here.

Nushrratt's publicist told a news channel, “We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the Embassy, she is being safely brought back home.”

The Dream Girl actress could not get a direct flight to India, so she will be returning home on connecting flights.

“We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India,” they added.



Bharuccha travelled to Israel to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival, which ran from September 28 to October 7.



Nushrratt Bharuccha stranded in Israel

On Sunday, it was reported that Nushrratt Bharuccha is stranded in Israel amidst the tense situation, and her team has not been able to connect with her.

In a statement, a member of her team said: "Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival."

"The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today, when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed," they added.



Celebrities' reaction on Hamas attack on Israel

On Saturday (Oct 7), the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of dozens of innocent people and leaving thousands of people wounded. The ongoing rise in tension between Palestine and Israel has drawn reactions from worldwide, including global leaders, public figures, and celebrities.



Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who is predominantly known for her work in Hollywood, is among the first few celebrities who have reacted to the ongoing conflict. Check all celebrities' reaction here:

