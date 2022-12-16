'Barbie' trailer premiered during 'Avatar 2' screening, here's when it will be released online

The trailer of Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' world is out! Greta Gerwig's most talked-about movie's first trailer is here, but not for all. As a surprise, the trailer was exclusively played at the screenings for all the moviegoers who watched James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' on Thursday.



The short teaser featuring Margot as the iconic doll has not been released online yet. Still, the snippets of the teaser were quick to take the internet by storm.

A few stills from the trailer show Margot wearing the iconic blue and white striped bikini and the pink barbie world. A few stills also show Ryan Gosling as Barbie's boyfriend Ken and Simu Liu's character dancing.



Netizens were quick to react to the trailer, with some demanding its release as soon as possible.

Check out the reactions below:

I’m willing to sit through every trailer ahead of #AvatarTheWayOfWater tonight rather than arrive right when the movie starts just so I can see the #Barbie trailer pic.twitter.com/lJYJS3gkeX — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) December 16, 2022 ×

this frame from the Barbie movie teaser trailer is my entire reason for getting through 2023. unapologetic pink era is NOW 💅🏽👱🏽‍♀️💄💋🛍️💖 pic.twitter.com/E2Bx9mUA5g — ambrr ❄️ (@mbrleigh) December 15, 2022 ×

After the trailer leaked online, its makers announced that it would be released online on December 17. Warner Bros. Pictures shared a picture reading, "#BarbieTheMovie TEASER TRAILER TOMORROW."