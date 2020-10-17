Barbara Broccoli on next James Bond: 'Doesn’t need to be a white man'

Ever since Daniel Craige announed that 'No Time To Die' would be his last James Bond film, several names are surfacing about, who'll be next to take the franchise ahead.

By clearing all the rumours, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli revealed some key updates about the spy movie.

In an interview to Total Film, Broccoli said, ''I always say: you can only be in love with one person at a time. Once the film's come out, then some time will pass, and then we'll have to get on to the business of the future. But for now, we just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel.''

While discussing Craig’s replacement and also addressed reports that Bond could be played by a black man or a woman. She said, ''It will have to be re-imagined, in the way each actor has re-imagined the role. That’s what is so exciting and fun about this franchise; the character evolves. Eventually, when we have to think about it, we’ll find the right person. He doesn’t need to be a white man. Not as far as I’m concerned ... but we should create roles for women, not just turn a man into a woman.”

Daniel took the role of James Bond in 2006's 'Casino Royale' and returned for 2008's 'Quantum of Solace', 2012's 'Skyfall' and then 'Spectre' in 2015.

Craig’s last outing as 007, 'No Time to Die', is set to be released next year, after been pushed back from April and then November as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the movie also stars Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris.