Bappi Lahiri's family gets emotional while watching the rehearsals of Disco Dancer-The Musical

Saregama and Suniel Shetty's presentation Disco Dancer-The Musical directed by Rajiv Goswami has created a huge buzz even before its premiere on April 14 because of the scale at which it is recreating the magic of 80's Bollywood and particularly the Disco era helmed by late music legend Bappi Lahiri.

The cast and crew of the musical were tremendously moved when the icon's daughter Rema Lahiri and grandson Rego B watched the rehearsals and grew understandably emotional. Rema said, "It is hard to believe that my father is no longer around because no matter where I go, his music follows me. I was completely overwhelmed while watching the rehearsals of 'Disco Dancer-The Musical' because it is the perfect tribute to my father's music. I wish he was here with us to see this production with all of us. It has been mounted on such a huge scale and no effort has been spared to recreate the era when this film and its music were making huge waves across the world."

Her son and aspiring musician Rego B was equally enchanted and said, "As someone who wants to live up to the legacy left behind by my grandfather, this show was a reminder of just how iconic he truly was. Creating a score that people are still dancing to! Imagine the amount of joy he has given to so many generations of music lovers! Now, that is something worth aspiring to do! I am so grateful that Saregama gave us a chance to see the rehearsals. It was truly a very emotional experience for my mother and me."



Disco Dancer-The Musical will premiere from 14 April to 23 April at NSCI Dome.

