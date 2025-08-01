/Bangladeshi model-actress Shanta Pal arrested in Kolkata, fake Aadhar card, other Indian documents seized

Bangladeshi model and actress Shanta Pal, who has been residing in Kolkata, has reportedly been arrested from her rented apartment in the Jadavpur area. Indian documents, including an Aadhar card, a voter card, and a ration card, have been recovered from her. As per reports, police authorities have also recovered several Bangladeshi passports in her name, an admit card of secondary education in Dhaka, and an employee card of Bangladesh-based Regent Airways.

More details of the Bangladeshi model-actress's arrest

Reports suggest that police represented her in the court on Wednesday (July 30), from where she has been sent into the police remand till August 8. Moreover, the actress failed to produce a valid visa for her stay in India. Shanta is a resident of Barisal and has been living in Kolkata for quite some time.

Reportedly, Pal had rented an accommodation in the Park Street area after arriving from Dhaka months ago. Later, she moved to Bikramgardh in the Jadavpur area, and her Aadhar card was issued in 2020 using an address in Burdwan.

After questioning Shanta Pal, the police have found another Bangladeshi youth. His name is Suman Chandrashil. As it is known, the address on Suman Chandrashil's Aadhaar card is Anandanagar South Behala Road H-23/1. When he went to that address in the Behala Thakurpukur area, no trace of Suman was found. As it is known from family sources, Suman Shil married the girl of the Shil family a few years ago, and they have a daughter. Suman Shil was last seen at this address in Behala Thakurpukur five months ago due to the illness of family members, but now he is no longer found at this address. The question is how a Bangladeshi came from Bangladesh to India and made his identity card along with an Aadhaar card in the Behala area.

Who is Shanta Pal?

Shanta Pal entered the showbiz industry through modelling. In the year 2019, Shanta had participated in the Miss Asia Global competition, which includes models from 24 countries. Shanta had reached top 5 and got the title of Miss Beautiful Eyes, which gave her a lot of recognition.