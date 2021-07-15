Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean recalls meeting Britney Spears years ago: Broke my heart

Almost everyone is happy that Britney Spears is speaking her mind and coming out in the open about the controversial conservatorship that she has with father, Jamie Spears. After she opened up on what it means for her and how stifled she feels, Backstreet Boys’ member AJ McLean has something to say on this issue.

With Backstreet Boys planning on a return to Los Angeles with some Christmas-themed shows for their fans, when AJ was asked about Britney Spears, he said he’s “100% Team Britney.” This was during an announcement for “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party.”

He said, “My thoughts and my prayers are with her. I am 100% Team Britney. Back in the beginning of this whole conservatorship, when everything happened about 13 years ago, I could kind of empathize in that moment, maybe with her family, with how things transpired. But for it to go on this long I think is absolutely asinine. I think it’s insane. I think it’s completely brutal.” 'I'm depressed, cry every day': Everything that Britney Spears said at the court hearing for her conservatorship case

McLean claimed Britney Spears was pretty much his neighbor and that they both frequent the same shopping center and little cupcake shop. However, last time he saw her at the cupcake shop, the 43-year-old entertainer said, “It broke my heart.”

“When I last saw her, my wife asked me to go in to get some cupcakes for a birthday party for one of my daughter’s friends. Went in, she was there, she looked right at me and I was like, ‘Hey, it’s AJ!’ And she just kind of had this glass face,” he said. “Like, she just didn’t know who was there. It took her a minute. And then she realized it was me and we hugged and we talked for a brief moment. But I could just see that this wasn’t her, like, I’m not looking at the person I knew from years and years ago.”

Meanwhile, Britney Spears was granted permission to have her own lawyer for the conservatorship case after years. She thanked fans for massive support on social media. Britney Spears gets emotional as judge allows her to get new lawyer

