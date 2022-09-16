Baby no. 4! Blake Lively expecting fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are going to be parents again! The couple, who are already parents to three beautiful girls, are expecting their fourth child together.

On Thursday, Lively seemingly revealed the good news as she walked the red carpet of the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit. The 'Gossip Girl' star showed up wearing a glittery golden mini dress in which her baby bump was clearly visible. However, Ryan and Lively have not publicly confirmed the news yet.



The mommy of three was looking stunning in a gold sequin dress with side pockets. She completed her look with big earrings and diamond rings and did minimal makeup, which looked perfect.



During the Forbes event, Blake quipped, "I just like to create. Whether that`s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating,'' E! News reported.



Ryan and Blake are doting parents to their three daughters James, Inez and Betty, and have always talked about the importance of family and how to maintain a balance between hectic work life and personal life. Last year, Ryan took a sabbatical from his acting career to spend some time with his family.

“Well, I’ve done a lot of [acting] … and I don’t want to miss this time with my kids,” the actor said during a LinkedIn News interview, via Page six.

“I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule,” Reynolds added. “I think it’s totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up.”

Gushing over her children, Blake told Forbes in May this year, "Having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin.''

She added, "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident--not to say that there aren`t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."



Ryan and Blake tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child in 2014. After two years, the couple again embraced parenthood as they welcomed their second girl, Inez in 2016 and third daughter, Betty in 2019.

(With inputs from the agency)