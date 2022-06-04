Baby no: 2! Mandy Moore is expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith

This is Us star Mandy Moore is expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The couple is also the parents of a baby boy August Harrison.



Mandy shared the good news with all her fans and followers on Saturday. Taking to their Instagram account, the 38-year star shared an adorable picture of her baby boy wearing a grey colour T-shirt, reading, "Big Brother."

In the caption, she wrote, “One incredibly semil chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited.''



Further, revealing the sex of the baby, she wrote, ''Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo''



Her friends from the industry and fans quickly flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Mandy's 'This Is Us' co-star Chrissy Metz commented on Gus photo, 'That shirt is just perfect.



Mandy and Goldsmith, who is the lead singer of folk-rock band Dawes married in November 2018 in Los Angeles after three years of dating. They welcomed their first child Gus in February, last year.