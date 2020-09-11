Ayushmann Khurrana is UNICEF celebrity advocate for children’s rights

Ayushmann Khurrana has been chosen as the youth icon by UNICEF India for promoting rights for childrens.

The actor will work for children in India and joins Football legend David Beckham, who works on this campaign globally.



The actor also shared a video on his Instagram account. By welcoming Ayushmann as a talented actor and a celebrity advocate for children’s rights, Dr. Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF Representative in India says, "I am delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as a UNICEF celebrity advocate. He’s an actor who challenges the boundary of every role he plays. He will bring a sensitivity, passion and a powerful voice for every child, with a specific focus towards ending violence against children."

Khurrana is one of the most down-to-earth celebrities and is delighted to work for the children who are in need, by talking about it, the actor said, "I am very pleased to partner with UNICEF as a celebrity advocate. I believe that everyone deserves the best start in life."



He added, "As I watch my children play in the safety and happiness of our home, I think about all the children who never get to experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside. With UNICEF, I look forward to supporting the rights of the most vulnerable children, so that they grow up as happier, healthier, educated citizens in nurturing environments free from violence."



David became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2005, having previously supported UNICEF's work for children. In February 2015, UNICEF and David launched '7': The fund for children in danger across the globe.