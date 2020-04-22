'Avengers' director: India's beautiful locales are rarely seen in international action films

With Netflix film ‘Extraction’ coming closer to its release date, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-director Joe Russo who is the head behind this film, opened up about shooting for the film in India.

Joe Russo recently said that India is a beautiful country but its locales have rarely been tapped into in any modern international action films.

On getting a chance to shoot for it, Joe said, “India is a beautiful country. It is also rarely seen in a modern international action film. Some beautiful cultural aspects of the story (in ‘Extraction’) would be enriched by setting in India and it does really pay off beautifully in the film.”

‘Extraction’ was originally titled ‘Dhaka’ but the name was later changed. It stars Chris Hemsworth in a leading role with Indian actors like Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and others. Randeep Hooda takes fan on the sets of 'Extraction' with these behind-the-scenes footages

The film revolves around the character Tyler Rake essayed by Chris Hemsworth, a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

‘Extraction’ is directed by Sam Hargrave.

Other stars in the film include Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. The screenplay of the film is done by Joe Russo.

The film is produced by Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo), Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

‘Extraction’ will release on April 24.