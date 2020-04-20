US cinemas to not reopen even after new federal guidelines by Donald Trump

For all those thinking the cinemas in the US will open now that the federal guidelines by Donald Trump at a coronavirus briefing laid out revised rules, there’s bad news. They are nowhere near to opening the cinemas despite the guidelines.

The guidelines mentioned that the movie theatres are those types of venues that are allowed to operate “under strict physical distancing protocols” in the first phase of the White House’s plan, titled Opening Up America Again.

There is, however, no time frame for this.

Jeff Bock, senior analyst for data agency Exhibitor Relations, told USA Today: “I shook my head when I saw this … I don’t know how that happens right now when lives are still at stake.”

He had previously suggested that the cinemas “will be closed until at least late June, possibly longer. Even then, they won’t be at normal capacity.”

It was in mid-March that the cinemas throughout North America started shuttering with only a few drive-in venues remaining open. This too under strict distancing rules.

Meanwhile, Hollywood industry suffers as all film shoots and productions have been postponed, with audiences turning to streaming platforms during lockdown conditions. Cannes 2020: 10 movies that were supposed to screen at this year's festival

