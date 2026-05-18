/Ashok Saraf attends Cannes for the first time at 78, fans call it a proud moment

Veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf received widespread praise from fans on social media after he made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 at the age of 78. The actor was accompanied by his wife, actress Nivedita Saraf, and he walked the red carpet as part of a Marathi entertainment delegation.

Several videos and photos from the event went viral, and netizens can't stop talking about the recognition the celebrated artist gave to the Maharashtrian culture. The couple also received applause for bringing Marathi identity and traditional fashion to the global stage.

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Other Marathi celebrities at Cannes

Apart from Ashok and Nivedita Saraf, the delegation also featured actress Prajakta Mali, content creator Ankita Walawalkar, podcaster Jayanti Waghdhare and filmmaker Kedar Joshi. As per reports, the group participated in several activities associated with the Indian Pavilion.

Celebrities bring Maharashtrian fashion on the red carpet

Ashok Saraf was seen wearing a sophisticated white safari paired with black trousers, while Nivedita Saraf was dressed in a Paithani saree, a large shawl, a bun with gajra on it, a nath in her nose and Marathi jewelry. On the red carpet, the couple greeted everyone with folded hands.

Ankita Walawalkar and Prajakta Mali also wore sarees.

Internet reactions

As soon as the visuals surfaced, fans flooded social media with admiration for the actor. "Such dignity such grace such talent- #ashoksaraf and #niveditasaraf..Such simplicity with humility Marathi actors can manage it #marathiactors," one fan said. "Marathi legend #AshokSaraf and his wife Nivedita Saraf at Cannes." The third comment read, "Great hero Mr. Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf's red carpet entry at the Cannes Film Festival!"

About Ashok Saraf

The actor has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades across films, theatre and television. Said to be one of the pillars of Marathi entertainment, he has worked in several Marathi classics like Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi, Dhum Dhadaka, Ek Daav Bhutacha and Gammat Jammat.

Additionally, he has also given memorable appearances in Hindi films such as Karan Arjun, Yes Boss, Singham, and Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Television viewers remember him for his comic role in the sitcom Hum Paanch.