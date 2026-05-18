/Suraj Nambiar breaks silence over his separation from Mouni Roy: ‘Dragging other people into this is not cool’

TV star Mouni Roy and businessman Surajh Nambiar announced their separation in a joint post on social media a few days back. The post sparked speculation about the actual reason behind the divorce. Now, days later Suraj has addressed the rumours and given clarity.

Putting an end to the chatter around their separation, Suraj shared a strong statement on Instagram clarifying that there is “no alimony, no dispute, and no third party involved” in his separation from Mouni.

What Suraj Nambiar wrote about his separation from Mouni Roy

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Suraj took to Instagram to share a long post, dismissing the role of any third party in their breakup. "Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved.”

He added, “Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone.”

He further added, “I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it.”

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Suraj further wrote, “Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do.”

“Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said. I request everyone to honour it and to allow both of us the space to move forward in peace. Thank you,” he concluded.

Suraj Nambiar's post Photograph: ()

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's divorce

Rumours of their separation have been doing the rounds for a while now. Some reports had even stated that Mouni and Suraj were already divorced and living separately. Eagle-eyed fans were the first to report that all was not well in their relationship, as many pointed out that Mouni and Suraj had stopped following each other on Instagram. Last week, Mouni archived their wedding photos while Suraj had briefly deactivated his Instagram account.

Soon after, the two confirmed their separation through a joint social media statement, requesting privacy and dignity during this phase.

On early Monday morning, Mouni was spotted at the Mumbai airport, rushing inside while avoiding the paparazzi and skipping any interaction with them.