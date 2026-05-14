/Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar announce their divorce in a joint post: ‘We have decided to part ways’

It’s official. Actress Mouni Roy and entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar have announced their divorce in a joint statement on social media. The statement comes after days of speculations about their relationship status.

On Thursday evening, Mouni and Suraj shared a joint statement on Instagram and wrote, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

Rumours of their separation have been doing the rounds for a while now. Some reports had even stated that Mouni and Suraj were already divorced and living separately.

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Addressing the chatter, they further wrote, “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time."

Eagle eyes fans were the first to report that all was not well in their relationship as many pointed out that Mouni and Suraj had a stopped following each other on Instagram. On Wednesday, Mouni archived their wedding photos while Suraj had briefly deactivated his Instagram account.

When did Mouni and Suraj get married?

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in Goa. After pre-wedding festivities, including haldi and sangeet ceremonies, the couple married following Malayali and Bengali wedding rituals.

Suraj, who hails from Bengaluru, is a businessman and investment banker who reportedly lived in Dubai before marrying Mouni. Over the years, the couple frequently shared glimpses of their relationship on Instagram, posting photographs from holidays, date nights and celebrations, until the recent separation rumours surfaced online.

Mouni is a popular Indian television actress who has featured in popular shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin.

She has also participated in reality shows, including Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. Most recently, she hosted Temptation Island India.

Apart from television, Mouni has also appeared in films such as Brahmstra: Part One – Shiva, Gold and Made in China.