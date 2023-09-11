Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom first teaser out: Here's everything you need to know

Fans can't keep calm as the first teaser of Jason Momoa's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is here! Warner Bros., Discovery, and DC have unveiled an exciting new teaser that reveals a lot about the second part of the superhero film.



The 30-second teaser gives a sneak peek of Aquaman's world and the new threat he's going to fight inside the deep blue sea and on the land as he aims to protect Atlantis, his family, and the world from irreversible destruction. We also got a glimpse of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta, who

says, "I'm going to kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear.



In the teaser, we also get to see a glimpse of the battle between Arthur Curry and the Black Manta, as we see the creatures inside the waters coming after Arthur. The trailer for the film will be released on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom DC's synopsis reads: "Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction."

Directed by James Wan, the film also has Amber Heard reprising her role as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus. The movie is written by David Leslie and Johnson-McGoldrick.

Released in 2018, the first movie was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

Based on the DC Comics character, the film follows the story of Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), a half-human, half-Atlantean superhero, who is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

After a lot of delays, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2023.

