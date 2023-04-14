Anurag Kashyap shares first look of Kennedy ahead of Cannes 2023 screening

The first look at Anurag Kashyap's movie Kennedy is out. The posters for the film were unveiled a day later, and it was announced that the film will be screened under the Midnight Screenings section of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The movie helmed by Kashyap features Sunny Leone and Rahut Bhat in the lead roles. The film is the only Indian film which will be screened at the prestigious film festival this year. In the first photo, Rahul's character is looking interesting as he's pointing a gun at someone. Meanwhile, Sunny is looking elegant in a cream-coloured sari and is wearing shades.

Sharing the poster, the Gangs of Wasseypur director revealed the name of their characters. In the caption, Kashyap wrote: "Meet Kennedy and Charlie".



Reacting to the post, Leone commented, “Beyond words” along with multiple heart emojis.



More details about the film, like the plot and release date, have been kept under wraps. For the unversed, Bhat and Kashyap have previously collaborated on the thriller film Ugly, which was also screened at Cannes in 2013. However, this is the first time the director is working with Sunny.



On Thursday, the official selection of the 2023 Festival was announced. The festival’s longtime director Thierry Frémaux revealed the official selection at a press conference at the UGC Normandie Theatre in Paris. This year, Wes Anderson, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes and Wim Wenders are among the directors who will compete for the top prize at next month's Cannes Film Festival.