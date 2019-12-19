Anti-CAA protests: Priyanka Chopra sides with the students, talks of importance of education

The people wanted them to speak and they are voicing their opinion on the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), one by one.

We are talking about A-lister Bollywood celebrities. Anurag Kashyap, Rajkummar Rao, Taapsee Pannu and others had spoken about the violence on the first day of the student protests while many others including the Khans, Kapoors and Johars and others kept mum on it. Hollywood star John Cusack had also shared videos of the assault.

But after yesterday when Hrithik Roshan spoke against violence and expressed sadness over brutality on students as they protested against CAA, Priyanka Chopra has also opened up on it now. She took to her Twitter stressing on the need for education and condemning violence against the students.

She wrote, "Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice. In a thriving democracy, to raise one’s voice peacefully and be met with violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #HaveVoiceWillRaise #HaveVoiceMustRaise.”

The tweet makes sense even more as Priyanka Chopra, is also a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and works towards the cause of education.

This comes the same day when Kangana Ranaut called out Bollywood celebs for not talking on the CAA. In an interview, she had said, "The actors should be ashamed of themselves. I have no illusions about the fact that Bollywood is full of cowards who are full of themselves. All they do is just look into the mirror 20 times a day and when they’re asked they say we have electricity and we have access to everything, we are privileged, why should we be bothered about the country. Some of them even brag about it, that we are artists, we should not be concerned about the nation, they should be dragged for this and that is why I have come out in the open to question them.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik had tweeted, "As a parent and a citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the words youngest democracy."