Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Check Ant-Man 3 release date, cast, rotten tomatoes' rating and more

Ant-Man 3 release date:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has made the audience excited even before its release as it is the beginning of ‘Phase Five’ of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The expectation from this movie is very high as the audience was disappointed with previous Marvel projects. However, according to the early reviews by Rotten Tomatoes, the score of the film is low and this has come as a shock to the audience.

As of now, Rotten Tomatoes have scored this movie at 53 per cent only which is even lower than Thor: Love And Thunder.

The movie is set after the events of Avenger’s Endgame, it brings back Paul Rudd’s character Scott Lang in phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Peyton Reed, the movie also features Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer in key roles. Lang turns into a narrator in this movie and narrates a different version of how he helped in saving the universe from Thanos in his autobiography Look Out for the Little Guy. The third instalment of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is all set to hit the big screens on Friday, February 17.

Check all the release details here:

Ant-Man 3: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Release Date

The Ant-Man 3 movie will release in India on Friday, 17 January.

Ant-Man 3: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Cast

The movie is directed by Peyton Reed and has Paul Rudd in the lead role. The movie also has other actors:

1. Evangeline Lilly

2. Kathryn Newton

3. Jonathan Majors

4. Tony McCarthy

5. Bill Murray