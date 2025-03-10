So much happened over the week as popular American reality show American Idol kicked off season 23. While we missed Katy Perry who quit from the show last year, we had another famous entry: alumnus Carrie Underwood returned after making a successful career of her own.

Carrie is the show's newest judge. The Season 4 winner and eight-time Grammy winner signed on to help Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to select the best of talents for the new season.

High points from American Idol season 23 opening episode

The opening episode of American Idol season 23 had Baylee Littrell audition. He happens to be Backstreet Boys member Brian’s son. At the audition, he told the judges, "I believe I get my voice from Dad, and hopefully I can do him justice today. Following in my dad’s footsteps is scary because his career to me is one of the most extraordinary in music history. No one can ever compare."

Baylee Littrell auditions with an original song & duets with dad Brian! 💙 #AmericanIdol #BackstreetBoys



Watch Baylee's audition here: https://t.co/EC6TEZbbSS pic.twitter.com/E8gj5YuVY9 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) March 10, 2025

Brian disagreed and said, "I’ve always told everybody that he’s 10 times more talented than I ever was. He’s obviously grown up in the business and I think he’s cut out for it."

Baylee sang an original song called "Waiting on Myself to Die." The audition had the father and son engage in a duet on the stage.

Another high point of the first episode of American Idol season 23 was Carrie Underwood crying as she spotted an adorable toddler catching up on sleep. A 25-year-old woman called Breanna sang Underwood’s own song "Jesus, Take the Wheel," while her toddler Emerson fought to keep sleep at bay while in Underwood's arms. The whole moment captured on camera was extremely cute and led to the American Idol alum moving to tears.