Amanda Seyfried turned down the role of Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' thinking the film might be a flop

Amanda Seyfried turned down a lead role in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' because she thought it may not work at the box office.

The actor said that she turned down a lead role in 2014's hit ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ because, at the time, she wasn't sure it would be a success and in Hollywood she knew that could make or break an actor.

"I didn't want to be part of the first Marvel movie that bombed," Seyfried said on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast on Friday. "I said, 'Who wants to see a movie about a talking tree and a raccoon?' Which is clearly - I was very wrong."

"The script was great, it was all based on not wanting to be 'that guy,'" she added of passing on the role of Gamora, which eventually went to Zoe Saldana. "Because if you are the star of a giant movie like that, and it bombs, Hollywood does not forgive you. I've seen that happen to people and it was a giant, giant fear and I thought, is it worth it?"

Seyfried said she also was wary of the idea of being in green makeup for six months, referencing Gamora's skin color. The actress said she heard of people spending more time in a trailer than on set. Seyfried previously said the same to MTV.

Interestingly, "Guardians’ was a gamble for Disney. The film about a ragtag group of heroes was adapted from one of Marvel's most obscure comic books.

The film went on to gross over $772 million worldwide and become the third highest-grossing movie of 2014. The film has spawned a successful sequel - with a third movie in the works with director James Gunn.