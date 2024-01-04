Amala Paul and husband Jagat Desai are expecting their first child, announce the news on Instagram

Indian actress Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai are expecting their first child. Amala, who is known for her work in the South Indian film industry, took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, "Now I know that 11 is 3 with you!"



The actress and her husband did a cute photoshoot to announce their pregnancy. For the maternity photoshoot, Amala wore a red crop top and matching skirt.

Soon after the actor shared the post, her fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Big big congratulations you two. lots of love and blessings to the little cutie!" Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Congratulations."



Amala got married to Jagat Desai on November 5, 2023.The couple took to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding held in Kochi.



Amala Paul is most known for her roles in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. She made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Neelathamara (2009).



She received critical acclaim for her roles in Deiva Thirumagal,Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Run Baby Run, Oru Indian Pranayakadha, Thalaivaa, Velaiilla Pattadhari, and Mili, for which she received the Filmfare Best Actress Critics - Malayalam award.



She rose to prominence with films such as Amma Kanakku, Hebbuli, Thiruttu Payale 2, Ratsasan, Aadai, and The Teacher.



She got the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mynaa. Amala made her debut in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.



(With agency inputs)