Alyssa Milano tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, thought she was dying

Alyssa Milano recently opened about her experience with COVID-19 in a long Instagram post. The post had a picture of her wearing an oxygen mask. The 47-year-old actress had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after being tested negative for three consecutive times.



"This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks," the actress said and added that she had 'never been this kind of sick after unknowingly contracting virus back in March.



''Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE," she added.



The actress continued to narrate her story and wrote, "After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19."

Having recovered, Milano is now planning to donate her plasma to help the fight against the pandemic and to possibly save a life. She also encouraged her followers to take the virus seriously.



"I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don't know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don't want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all," she added.



On the work front, she is working on the sequel of comedy series 'Who's the Boss'