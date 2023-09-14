Allu Arjun reviews Shah Rukh Khan performance, calls Jawan 'a mammoth blockbuster'

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's first collaboration, Jawan, has set the box office on fire. The action drama received a roaring response from the audience and critics alike and is earning outstanding numbers at the box office worldwide. The film continues to earn rave reviews from the audience and celebrities, and recently, South star Allu Arjun shared what he thinks of Khan's performance as he lauded the film's blockbuster earnings.

Allu Arjun reviews Jawan

Allu Arjun, who recently bagged his first National award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise, shared his review on the X, earlier known as Twitter.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the South-Indian actor congratulated the entire team of Jawan for the massive success.

He wrote, ''Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster . Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN garu’s Massiest avatar ever , charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag . Truly happy for you sir , we prayed this for you

The actor also praised the cast's performance. He wrote further, "Vijay Sethupathi garu is so terrific in his role as always. Deepika Padukone is elegant, effortless; impactful star presence. Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale. Anirudh Ravichander, you are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music. Biggg Biggg congrats to Atlee garu for making us all proud, delivering thought-provoking commercial film and creating history at the Indian box office."

Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of #JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster . Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew & producers of #JAWAN @iamsrk garu’s Massiest avatar ever , charming the whole of India & beyond with his swag . Truly happy for you sir , we… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 14, 2023 ×

Shah Rukh, who is nowadays very active on his social media handles, quickly replied to Arjun's reaction as he went on to praise his performance in Pushpa, revealing that he had watched his film three times.

“Thank you so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and ‘The Fire’ himself praises me… wow… it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three days!!! Big hug to you and will come and give you one personally as soon as possible. Keep swagging!!! Love you.

Thank u so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and ‘The Fire’ himself praises me….wow…it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three… https://t.co/KEH9FAguKs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023 ×

Before Arjun, actor Mahesh Babu also praised Atlee's directorial. Taking to X, earlier known as Twitter, he wrote, "Jawan... blockbuster cinema (firecracker emojis). Atlee delivers king-size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film. The aura, charisma and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched. He’s on fire here!! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends.''

Since the movie release, many stars like Kangana Ranaut, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and many others.

Pushpa National Award win

Allu Arjun bagged his first National Award for his blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise, Part 1. The 69th National Film Awards were announced on August 24, and the Telugu star won the Best Actor award for his brilliant performance in the film. With the big win, Allu Arjun made history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win a National Award for Best Acting.

Jawan box office

Jawan is unstoppable at the box office. From day one of its release, Atlee's directorial has been smashing box office records. Released on September 7, the film is now inching towards the Rs. 700 crore (Rs 7 billion approx) mark worldwide. As per Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 621 crore (Rs 6 billion approx) worldwide in just one week of its release, and in the domestic market, the film stands at the Rs 368 crore (Rs 3 billion approx) mark.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE