Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna promote 'Pushpa: The Rise' in Russia, see pics

The makers of 'Pushpa: The Rise' are gearing up for the release of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film in Russia and the team is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a success in the country. The film's lead pair, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are in Russia for the promotions.

Taking to social media, the makers shared happy pictures of the super enthusiastic 'Pushpa' team on their first day of promotions. In the caption, they wrote “Happy faces at the Day 1 of promotions in Moscow #PushpaTheRise Russian Language Special premiere show today in Moscow Book tickets for #PushpaInRussia Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @4SeasonsCreati1”

The film created quite a stir in India when it was released in December 2021. The film will have a special premiere in Moscow on 1st December and St. Petersburg on 3rd December in the presence of the cast and crew. The film will be premiered in the opening ceremony of the 5th 'Indian Film Festival' which will be held in 24 Russian cities.



The film will be released in Russia on 8th December. While the craze of 'Pushpa: The Rise' has taken over the nation, the fans are eagerly waiting to receive updates about its sequel as the team recently began filming 'Pushpa: The Rule.' The film is likely to release in 2023.