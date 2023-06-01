Alia Bhatt's grandfather Narendranath Razdan passes away, actress pens heartfelt note
Story highlights
Due to her maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan's critical health condition, Alia Bhatt skipped this year's IIFA and decided to stay back in India with her family.
Due to her maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan's critical health condition, Alia Bhatt skipped this year's IIFA and decided to stay back in India with her family.
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, is no more. He breathed his last on Thursday, June 1. He was 94. As per the reports, he was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and had a severe lung infection.
Sharing the news, Alia penned a heartfelt note for her late grandfather, with whom the actress shared a very close bond.
Sharing a video from his 92nd birthday, the Highway actress wrote in the caption, "My grandpa. My hero (heart emoji). Played golf till 93. Worked till 93. Made the best omelette. Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great-granddaughter. Loved his cricket. Loved his sketching. Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life!''
"My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again," Alia added.
Alia's mother, Soni Razdan also shared the news of her father's demise. Taking to her Instagram handle, the veteran actress wrote, "Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow.''
''So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are - it’s now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again," Soni added.
Due to her maternal grandfather Narendranath Razdan's critical health condition, Alia Bhatt skipped this year's IIFA and decided to stay back in India with her family.
A source told ET Times earlier, “In the morning the family got a distress call that the doctors wanted to shift him to the ICU. There was a decision taken not to take him to the ICU, but to make him comfortable within the room. He’s 95 and as of now he’s in the sunset hours.”
Soon after Alia shared the post, tributes started pouring in.
Karan Johar commented on Alia's post: ''Sending you a big hug''
Sophie Choudry wrote, ''Sending you and the family love and strength.''