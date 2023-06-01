Alia Bhatt's grandfather Narendranath Razdan passes away, actress pens heartfelt note

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, is no more. He breathed his last on Thursday, June 1. He was 94. As per the reports, he was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and had a severe lung infection.



Sharing the news, Alia penned a heartfelt note for her late grandfather, with whom the actress shared a very close bond.



Sharing a video from his 92nd birthday, the Highway actress wrote in the caption, "My grandpa. My hero (heart emoji). Played golf till 93. Worked till 93. Made the best omelette. Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great-granddaughter. Loved his cricket. Loved his sketching. Loved his family & till the very last moment.. loved his life!''

"My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give! Until we meet again," Alia added.



Alia's mother, Soni Razdan also shared the news of her father's demise. Taking to her Instagram handle, the veteran actress wrote, "Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow.''