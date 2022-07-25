Alia Bhatt applauds Ranveer Singh's naked photoshoot: 'He's my eternally favourite'

Last week, Ranveer Singh stirred a major debate both online and offline over his naked photoshoot. Ranveer become the talk of the world as he posed naked for Paper magazine. Reactions are still coming in continuously, with many criticising him while others praising him for his brave move.



Now, Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' co-star Alia Bhatt has reacted to his viral photoshoot. On Monday, mom-to-be Alia stepped out for the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Darlings'. Watch the trailer here:



At the trailer launch event, during the media interaction, Bhatt was asked about Singh's viral nude photoshoot to which Ranveer's close pal reacted in the sweetest way.



Alia said, “I don't like anything negative said about my favourite co-star Ranveer Singh''.

Further speaking in Hindi, she said, ''toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti hu (I can’t even tolerate this question). I love him, he's eternally favourite to every one of us actually and he has given us so much in the movies so, we should only give him love”.



However, Alia is not the first celebrity who has applauded Ranveer's naked photoshoot. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra commented on Ranveer's photo shoot post on his Instagram, writing, ''Major" along with a fire emoji. Parineeti Chopra wrote, "F I R E".

"The best cover shot this country has seen. Brave and unapologetic," wrote designer Masaba Gupta.



Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh posed naked on a Turkish rug that comes with a whopping price tag. Find out the price here: