Alia and Ranbir's 1st wedding anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan pen heartwarming wish for the couple

One year of bliss! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are celebrating their one year of togetherness today. The couple got married on April 14 of last year after dating for almost five years.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot at their Mumbai home, Vastu. They two fell in love while working together in Ayan Mukherjee's film Brahmastra. Marking their first wedding anniversary, both Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor wished the couple.

Neetu Kapoor, who is an ardent social media user, shared a picture of Alia and Ranbir from their wedding day and wrote, ''Happy anniversary my beautiful people, my heartbeats. Love and blessings.”



Alia's mom, Soni Razdan, also wished the couple with a heartwarming post. Sharing a slew of adorable pictures on her Instagram, Razdan wrote, ''On this day last year my sweet ❤️’s promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards … ♥️🥰🥂.''

Months after tying the knot, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their first child, a girl named Raha.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished the couple. Taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima wrote, "Happy 1st anniversary to Raha's mummy & daddy."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2023 ceremony. Touted as one of the biggest fashion events of the year, Bhatt will walk at the event before the release of her first Hollywood film, Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot.





Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha and will next be seen in Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.

