AFI Awards honours the best of film and TV amid Hollywood's biggest names

Hollywood's elite, including Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep, and Leonardo DiCaprio, gathered together for the American Film Institute (AFI) Awards, where everyone emerged a winner during the annual invite-only luncheon on Friday.

In a ballroom in Beverly Hills, AFI President Bob Gazzale set the tone, declaring, “Welcome to the annual AFI group hug.” The ceremony showcased a relaxed and laid-back vibe, with Gazzale emphasising that losing was not on the agenda at this celebration.

Laughter and camaraderie filled the air as stars like Margot Robbie engaged in conversations with Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan, who later connected with Robbie’s Barbie co-star America Ferrera. On the red carpet, Maestro leads Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan enjoyed their time, while Beef star Ali Wong caught up with Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix.

The event fostered a sense of community, as American Fiction stars Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown mingled with Jury Duty star James Marsden and former BET CEO Debra L. Lee. Director Steven Spielberg was also seen having a chat with Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

The AFI Awards honoured films such as American Fiction, Barbie, he Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, May December, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor Things, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Television shows recognized were Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Beef, Jury Duty, The Last of Us, The Morning Show, Only Murders in the Building, Poker Face, Reservation Dogs, and Succession.

The star-studded room featured luminaries like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Aniston, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson, Lily Gladstone, Ayo Edebiri and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Closing the luncheon with a benediction, the legendary 91-year-old Ellen Burstyn expressed gratitude for being part of this "amazing tribe" and thanked everyone for celebrating the best without turning it into a competition.

