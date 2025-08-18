/Adah Sharma on The Kerala Story bagging National Award: 'So much to do with good fortune, luck' | Exclusive

The Kerala Story, helmed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, won big at the 71st National Film Awards this year in two categories- Best Director and Best Cinematography. However, this did not go well with many, as they felt it was a propaganda movie. Now, in an exclusive interview with WION, actress Adah Sharma has opened up about the film winning accolades.

The Kerala Story winning the National Award, and the experience of working in the film industry

When asked about The Kerala Story bagging accolades at this level, sparking national conversation, Adah said, "As a girl from the country, I think it's a film that for me always spoke about freedom. The realization of someone taking that freedom away makes it more important. So I think every girl, when they watches the movie, should put everything aside and realise how much trust and freedom are important."



Speaking about the experience of working on The Kerala Story, Adah said, "Before they gave me the script, just before that, I met some of the girls, I met Dr Anagha. She and 25 other girls who are from one ashram. Many ashrams are helping these victims. But this is the one where those girls met me, told their stories. I couldn't sleep at night after they told me their stories."



She further added, I was not thinking about the award or anything. I was just thinking this is happening and how they've felt".

So much to do with potential and talent

Speaking about the film and the place in industry, “In my wildest dreams, I would never think I'd be the heroine of a film that will win national awards and be the highest-grossing female-grossing film of all time. But you know, these things are not only potential and talent. There's so much to do with good fortune, luck, and you know, people say you need a godfather. I feel like I have God on my side.”

Pressure inside the film industry

Adah candidly said, "I have zero pressure. The pressure I have is just what I put on myself. And I put a lot of pressure on myself for a performance. My pleasure is once I've got the role, I'm like, I have to do it. I mean, we face that pressure, and the challenge we take up. That's what keeps me going. I get excited about those things".

If Radha could talk, what would she say about the National Award win?

Adah quipped, 'I don't know, let Bollywood debut happen first. Btw, she's made her debut in a short film titled Tindey, which is available on YouTube. Imagine a pillow that has gotten so famous. I never thought that would be possible ever.

Also Read: National Awards jury member Pradeep Nair raises objections for The Kerala Story win

Adah Sharma on her upcoming projects

About her future project, Adah Sharma revealed that next year, there are plans. She said, "Yeah, I'm shooting for three, and there are two more. I have almost finished shooting for a trilingual South film. It's in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada as well. I play the role of Devi in it and also have a lot of action."