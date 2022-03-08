Academy of Country Music Awards 2022: The complete list of winners

Some of country music’s biggest stars come together under one roof for the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards.



The 57th ACM ceremony with host Dolly Parton and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett was recently held in Las Vegas on Monday, March 7. The star-studded event saw performances by various artists namely Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church and many others.

Miranda Lambert took home the top prize of the night as entertainer of the year for the first time, Morgan Wallen won album of the year for 'Dangerous: The Double' Album, Lainey Wilson bagged the award for New Female Artist of the Year while Brothers Osborne won for Duo of the Year.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

*Miranda Lambert -- WINNER!

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood



FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

*Carly Pearce -- WINNER!



MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

*Chris Stapleton -- WINNER!

Morgan Wallen



DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

*Brothers Osborne -- WINNER!

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae



GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

*Old Dominion -- WINNER!

The Cadillac Three



NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

*Lainey Wilson -- WINNER!



NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

*Parker McCollum -- WINNER!

Elvie Shane



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]



29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett; Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group

* Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records -- WINNER!



Famous Friends – Chris Young; Producers: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano; Record Company-Label: RCA Records



Nashville The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville



SINGLE OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]



"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville



"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville



"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes; Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau; Record Company-Label: Monument Records



*"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producers: Michael Knox; Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon

Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG -- WINNER!

"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton; Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally; Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music



"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins; Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music

Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp



"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes; Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes; Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp



"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney; Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins; Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp Things



* "A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson; Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music -- WINNER!



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]



* "Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert; Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis; Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos -- WINNER!



"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producer: Jennifer Ansell; Director: Peter Zavadil

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton; Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift; Director: Blake Lively



"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Shaun Silva

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producer: Ryan Byrd; Director: Alexa Campbell



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

*Michael Hardy -- WINNER!

Josh Osborne



MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR:



[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]



"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville



"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney; Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini; Record

Company-Label: Black River Entertainment



"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producer: Michael Knox; Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG



* "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville -- WINNER!

