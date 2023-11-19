Abhishek Bachchan pays tribute to Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi: You gave me my first ever hit

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana spotted at India Vs Australia World Cup final



Taking to Instagram, Bachchan shared two photos from the set of Dhoom with the late director. Bachchan wrote, ''I took this photo of Sanjay whilst we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa. We made 2 films together - Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this.''

He wrote further, ''I’m shocked beyond belief. 💔You had faith in me, even when I didn’t. You gave me my first ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother.''



Sanjay directed two biggest hits of Bachchan's career, Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006). In the heist drama, the actor has played the role of a cop Jai Dixit.



Dhoom, which was Sanjay's first hit, starred Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. The first film grossed over ₹290 million (Rs 2.9 billion) in India, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2004.