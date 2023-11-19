Abhishek Bachchan pays tribute to Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi: You gave me my first ever hit
Story highlights
Dhoom, which was Sanjay's first hit, starred Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. The first film grossed over ₹290 million (Rs 2.9 billion) in India, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2004.
Dhoom, which was Sanjay's first hit, starred Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. The first film grossed over ₹290 million (Rs 2.9 billion) in India, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2004.
Actor Abhishek Bachchan is mourning the death of filmmaker Sanjay Gandhvi. The director passed away on Sunday (Nov 17), after suffering a heart attack.
Remembering Gandhvi, who gave Bachchan his first hit, Dhoom, the actor penned a heartfelt note recalling their last chat.
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana spotted at India Vs Australia World Cup final
Taking to Instagram, Bachchan shared two photos from the set of Dhoom with the late director. Bachchan wrote, ''I took this photo of Sanjay whilst we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa. We made 2 films together - Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this.''
He wrote further, ''I’m shocked beyond belief. 💔You had faith in me, even when I didn’t. You gave me my first ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother.''
Sanjay directed two biggest hits of Bachchan's career, Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006). In the heist drama, the actor has played the role of a cop Jai Dixit.
Dhoom, which was Sanjay's first hit, starred Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. The first film grossed over ₹290 million (Rs 2.9 billion) in India, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2004.
Pak actress Sabeena to WION on love for Rakhi Sawant, SRK and latest show Kabli Pulao
Meanwhile, Dhoom 2, which featured Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and other notable actors, went on to become a massive success. The star-studded movie grossed over Rs1.5 billion.
Ghadvi's tragic death came as a shock to most. Sanjay's daughter, Sanjina confirmed the news to the Indian news agency PTI.
trending now
Sanjina told PTI, "He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy."
Ghadvi made his directorial debut in 2000 with Tere Liye. He has directed films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002), Ajab Gazabb Love (2012), and Operation Padney (2020).