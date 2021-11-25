'Aarya 2' trailer: Sushmita Sen is back in a more fierce avatar

If you loved Sushmita Sen in 'Aarya', then the trailer of 'Aarya 2' will make you yearn for release. The slick trailer shows Aarya back in a more dangerous, feisty avatar- wanting to settle some old scores.



The trailer was unveiled on Thursday on Instagram by Sushmita. "Thank you for your patience. Soo happy to bring AARYA back to you! This season, her weakness is her greatest strength. Sherni aarahi hai...#AaryaIsBack," the actress wrote.

The first season concluded with Aarya (Sushmita) planning to leave the country with her children after her husband (Chandrachur Singh) gets assassinated on her father`s orders. After getting embroiled in some illegal businesses, Aarya is now on the radar of the mob.



The trailer gave us several glimpses of Sushmita's action-packed sequences and her fierce avatar gives goosebumps.





Apart from Sushmita, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Jayant Kriplani and Manish Choudhary among others are also a part of the show.



Shedding light on her character in the second season, Sushmita said, " After being nominated for the previous season for the International Emmy awards, we are supercharged for the second season. Season 2 is not just about Aarya, a strong woman but also a warrior. The new chapter is a fascinating revelation of the character and has proved to be a huge learning for me as an actor. I challenged myself by donning Aarya in a new avatar and I hope that the audiences will appreciate her fierce, unapologetic self in the second season."



'Aarya 2' will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10.