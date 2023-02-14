Aahana Kumra, Rajeev Siddhartha speak about their idea of a romantic love on Valentine's Day

As the world celebrated Valentine’s Day today, Zee Theatre actors Aahana Kumra, Rajeev Siddhartha, Geetanjali Kulkarni talk about their experience working on romantic teleplays, their idea of romantic love and how they celebrate this day every year.

Aahana Kumra recently starred in Zee Theatre’s Sir Sir Sarla. On her experience, the actress told WION, “It is the most romantic teleplay I have ever done but if you ask me about theatre, then I would mention By George which is about George Bernard Shaw and was directed by Naseeruddin Shah. Faisal Rashid and I played two characters who are trying to find love. This was the first play I did professionally, so it is very close to my heart and I will always remember it forever.”

On how she celebrates Valentine’s Day and whether it is only about romantic love, Aahana said, “It would be corny to reference Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and repeat what he said, “Pyaar Dosti Hai '' but it is really true! I feel, if you can't be best friends, then you cannot be lovers. Also, having solid friendships is very important because they infuse your life with fun, togetherness and love. Valentine's Day, I feel, is just another day to celebrate love which could be for anybody.”

Rajeev Siddhartha, meanwhile said, “Valentine's Day celebrates romantic love but if you think about it, the world needs more love right now – be it of the romantic kind, or the kind you have for your friends, your parents or anyone else. It's good to have a day where you are reminded that love exists and we should be celebrating it every day. We should be giving more of it to everyone around us.”

Rajeev starred in Zee Theatre’s Love which is an adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion and captures the loneliness of a person post a heartbreak and how his life brightens up again when love enters his life unexpectedly.

Actress Geetanjali Kulkarni also starred in a teleplay titled Piya Bahrupiya. She called it her most romantic teleplay association “because it’s a story inspired by Shakespeare's Twelfth Night and has all the nuances and shades of love. On an OTT platform, I would mention Taj Mahal 1989 which had a very strong emotional element that I enjoyed portraying for the first time.”