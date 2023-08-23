'A historic day!': Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, SRK and others celebrate Chandrayaan 3 landing

It was a historic day for India as the country's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission made a safe soft landing on the south pole of the Moon, stamping the authority of the Indian scientific community worldwide. The space mission backed by India's bright scientists and space researchers makes India the fourth country in the world to achieve such a feat.



As Indians worldwide celebrated the milestone, several Indian celebrities took to social media to congratulate ISRO and congratulate fellow Indians on this momentous occasion.



Indian actors like Anil Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and many more celebrated the special moment with fans on social media.



Anil Kapoor shared a video of himself on X (formerly known as Twitter) watching the glorious moment in history on TV and wrote, "What a brilliant display of Indian Space technology and genius! Congratulations to our brightest minds for adding yet another notch to our belt! @isro #Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing"

What a brilliant display of Indian Space technology and genius! Congratulations to our brightest minds for adding yet another notch to our belt! @isro #Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan recalled the humble beginnings of ISRO and wrote, "From carrying satellite parts on bicycles to landing on the moon - What a journey it has been! Team ISRO is the pride of the nation. A historic day which will forever be etched in our nation’s spacefaring odyssey. The day is not far when Indians will walk on the moon. @isro"

From carrying satellite parts on bicycles to landing on the moon - What a journey it has been! Team ISRO is the pride of the nation. A historic day which will forever be etched in our nation's spacefaring odyssey. The day is not far when Indians will walk on the moon. @isro

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's biggest star, quoted lyrics from one hit song 'Bas Intna Sa Khwab Hai' and wrote, "Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3"

Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3





Pushpa star Allu Arjun congratulated ISRO and wrote, "Congratulations to @isro. A proud moment for India in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon’s South Pole, making India the FIRST country to achieve this remarkable feat! JAIHIND ! #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳"

Congratulations to @isro. A proud moment for India in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon's South Pole, making India the FIRST country to achieve this remarkable feat! JAIHIND ! #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳

Superstar Chiranjeevi wrote, "An absolutely Momentous achievement for India !! #Chandrayaan3 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!! History is Made today!! I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community !! This clearly paves the way for more invaluable discoveries on the Moon and more scientific missions in days to come. Hopefully a Holiday on Moon may not be far off!"

An absolutely Momentous achievement for India !! #Chandrayaan3 registers an unprecedented and spectacular success!!!



History is Made today!!



I join over a Billion proud Indians in celebrating and congratulating our Indian scientific community !!

This clearly… pic.twitter.com/tALCJWM0HU — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 23, 2023 ×

R Madhavan expressed his excitement by writing, "Words are not enough to describe this achievement Jai Hind, my heart swells with pride. I hope I can stay sane"

Words are not enough to describe this achievement Jai Hind, my heart swells with pride. I hope I can stay sane

Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma shared their excitement on Instagram. Actors Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Verma and Sara Ali Khan too shared their excitement on Instagram stories.

Other celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty too celebrated the historic day.

Chandrayaan-3's upcoming lunar rover will leave its mark by etching our national emblem, the Lion Capital of Ashoka from Sarnath, along with ISRO on the lunar surface. A historic moment that symbolizes India's lunar legacy and presence. 🇮🇳🌕🚀 #Chandrayaan3 #ProudIndian

Chandrayaan 3 just dropped the mic on the moon's surface — One small step for @isro, one giant 'lunar leap' for India🇮🇳! Heart swelling with Pride.



From gazing at #Chandamama with wonder since our childhood days, to now witnessing our very own moon mission triumph, the journey…

